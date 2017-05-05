Greenpeace activists protest the surge in authoritarianism, unfurl anti - Le Pen banner on Eiffel Tower

Paris:Greenpeace activists on 5 May unfurled a huge banner with the French republican slogan "Liberty, Equality Fraternity" and the word "Resist" on the Eiffel Tower in Paris to protest against the campaign of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

"We wanted to say we are against the rise of nationalism and authoritarianism in France... This is our way of reminding everybody they all need to mobilise to defend these values of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity," Jean-Francois Julliard, the advocacy group's head in France, told public radio station francinfo.

The banner was removed about 45 minutes after it was unfurled, the Daily Mail reported.

The protests came as Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron made a final push for votes on Friday, the last day of campaigning ahead of the French presidential runoff on Sunday.