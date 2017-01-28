Green card holders included in Trump ban -Homeland Security | Reuters

WASHINGTON People holding so-called green cards, making them legal permanent U.S. residents, are included in President Donald Trump's executive action temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, a Department of Homeland security spokeswoman said on Saturday."It will bar green card holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alan Crosby)

