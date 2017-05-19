Greek police fire teargas at protesters outside parliament | Reuters

ATHENS Greek police fired teargas at anti-austerity protesters rallying outside parliament in Athens on Thursday, as lawmakers debated spending cuts demanded by the country's international lenders in exchange for bailout funds.

Protesters hurled petrol bombs and firecrackers at police guarding parliament. They responded with teargas.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)

