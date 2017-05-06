Govt forces, rebels clash in northwest Syria after de-escalation takes effect -Observatory | Reuters

BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces clashed with rebels in the northwestern Syrian province of Hama, shortly after a Russian-led deal to create de-escalation zones took effect on Friday.

The Britain-based war monitoring group said the warring sides exchanged shelling and were fighting in a rebel-held village and nearby areas of the Hama countryside.

The Russian defence ministry had said the deal would come into force at midnight, with the first and largest zone including Idlib province and adjoining districts of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.