Ghaziabad: Two days on, 13-year-old gang-rape survivor awaits medical examination due to unavailability of doctors

Ghaziabad: A 13-year-old girl, gang-raped two days ago, was still awaiting a medical examination as were the two minor accused detained in connection with the case, police said on Monday.

The minor victim was playing with two boys from her neighbourhood on Saturday evening when they took her to a secluded place and took turns raping her while the other gagged her, her father said in an FIR lodged under section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The accused threatened her against disclosing the incident, the complainant said, adding that the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents after reaching home.

Medical examination of the victim and the accused could not be conducted even after two days due to non-availability of doctors at the government hospital, Senior Sub Inspector of Sahibabad Jitender Singh said.