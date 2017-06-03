You are here:
  German open-air concert suspended over terrorism threat - police | Reuters

German open-air concert suspended over terrorism threat - police | Reuters

Jun, 03 2017

BERLIN German police temporarily stopped an open-air weekend concert at Nuerburgring race track on Friday due to a possible terrorist threat.

"Due to a terror danger situation, we told the organiser to temporarily stop the concert as a precaution," police in the nearby town of Koblenz said in a statement.

Der Spiegel magazine said that all those attending the concert were asked to leave the concert grounds to nearby camping grounds "in a controlled and orderly fashion." (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Published Date: Jun 03, 2017

