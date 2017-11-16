Funeral set for nine family members killed in Texas church shooting | Reuters

FLORESVILLE, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas family will hold a funeral service on Wednesday for relatives from three generations who were among the 26 people killed when a man with an assault weapon opened fire at a rural church earlier this month. The public memorial for nine members of the Holcombe family will be held at an event centre in the town of Floresville, about 15 miles (25 km) from where the Nov. 5 attack took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Among those killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern Texas history were John Holcombe, who was leading services in the church, and his wife Karla. Their son Marc and his sister-in-law Crystal also died, along with Marc’s 18-month-old daughter Noah. Also shot and killed were Emily, Megan and Greg Hill, three children from Crystal’s first marriage. Crystal Holcombe was several months pregnant. Under Texas law, her unborn child, named Carlin Brite Holcombe, is considered as a victim. The family was well known in the area about 30 miles (50 kms) east of San Antonio, and condolence messages have been pouring in to the Facebook page of the Franklin Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later time, the funeral home said. Joe Holcombe, 86, and his wife, Claryce, 84, the parents of John Holcombe, have turned to their Christian faith to help them through the enormous loss to their family. Joe Holcombe told Reuters that he and his wife believe their dead family members are now alive again in heaven. “We know exactly where the family is, and it’s not going to be long until we’ll both be there,” he said. “And we’re really sort of looking forward to it.” (This version of the story corrects third paragraph to show that Marc Holcombe and Crystal Holcombe were in-laws, not a married couple)

