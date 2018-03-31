Funeral of British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking set to take place at Cambridge

London: The funeral of legendary British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking will be held Saturday in a private ceremony at a church near the Cambridge University college that was his academic home for more than 50 years.

One of the world's best known scientists and author of 'A Brief History of Time' died peacefully at his Cambridge home on 14 March at the age of 76. The British cosmologist had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease in his 20s and spent much of his life in a wheelchair.

The private funeral service, attended by around 500 family, friends and colleagues, at the University Church of St. Mary the Great near Gonville and Caius College at Cambridge University was chosen by Professor Hawking's children.

Lucy, Robert and Tim Hawking said they chose to hold the funeral in Cambridge in recognition that it is the city their father "loved so much and which loved him".

"Our father's life and work meant many things to many people, both religious and non-religious. So, the service will be both inclusive and traditional, reflecting the breadth and diversity of his life," they said in a statement.

Hawking's coffin will be carried by six porters from the Gonville and Caius College, all in traditional uniform including bowler hats. The funeral will be followed by a private reception at Trinity College, Cambridge University.

A book of condolence for the famous Fellow of Gonville and Caius College remains open at the premises as well as online. Ahead of the funeral, the college released new black and white photographs of Hawking taken in 1961 at a summer school for young astrophysicists at a castle in Sussex, southern England, when he was 19.

They showed him playing croquet and in a sailing dinghy, two years before he began experiencing the first symptoms of the motor neurone disease that would later leave him almost completely paralysed.

It was announced earlier this month that Hawking's ashes will be buried near the grave of Newton, another famous British scientist, during a thanksgiving service on 15 June.

"It is entirely fitting that the remains of professor Stephen Hawking are to be buried in the Abbey, near those of distinguished fellow scientists. Sir Isaac Newton was buried in the Abbey in 1727. Charles Darwin was buried beside Isaac Newton in 1882," said the dean of Westminster, the Very Rev John Hall.