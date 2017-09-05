You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

French see far-left's Melenchon as Macron's strongest opponent: poll | Reuters

WorldReutersSep, 05 2017 22:17:57 IST

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Sep 05, 2017 10:17 pm | Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017 10:17 pm


Also See







Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar in a candid conversation



Top Stories



Cricket Scores