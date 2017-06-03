You are here:
  French President Macron says Paris climate agreement irreversible | Reuters

French President Macron says Paris climate agreement irreversible | Reuters

Jun, 03 2017

PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron said the Paris climate change agreement is irreversible despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the pact."The Paris agreement is irreversible and will be implemented because it is our responsibility," Macron said following a meeting with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg in Paris.

Macron added that China, Russia and India had confirmed their commitment to the agreement.

"Americans don't need Washington to meet our Paris commitments, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it," Bloomberg said.

"I want the world to know that the U.S. will meet its Paris commitments and that through partnerships among cities, states and businesses we will seek to remain part of the Paris agreement process." (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Published Date: Jun 03, 2017

