French president Emmanuel Macron accepts Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India; convening Solar Alliance meeting

Paris: French president Emmanuel Macron will visit India towards the end of this year for a meeting of the International Solar Alliance — an initiative that is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During two hours of wide-ranging talks with Macron at the presidential Elysee Palace here, Modi invited the French president to visit India.

Macron accepted the invitation and said he will visit New Delhi by the end of the year for an international summit on solar power — an area on which France plans closer cooperation with India.

"I will be travelling to India towards the end of this year and convene a meeting of the world solar alliance," Macron said, referring to the International Solar Alliance —an alliance of more than 120 countries.

ISA was launched in 30 November, 2015, as a coalition of solar resource rich countries jointly by PM Narendra Modi and then French president Francois Hollande in the presence of the then UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

Earlier, Macron greeted Narendra Modi with a bear hug in the courtyard of the presidential Elysee Palace when he arrived for the meeting and working lunch.

The prime minister thanked President Macron for the warm welcome and congratulated him for the election victory.

39-year-old Macron created history last month by becoming the youngest president of France.