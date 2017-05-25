French police arrests two women on suspicion of allegedly plotting terror attack

Paris: French anti-terrorism units arrested two women in northern France on alleged suspicions of planning terrorist plot, local media reported.

The two women in their 20s, who were "ready to take action", were arrested earlier on Wednesday in northern cities of Lille and Haubourdin, state-run France 3 Hauts-de-France television reported.

The two suspects have been on police radar a week ago after they used social media to have frequent contacts with Syria, the report said, citing a source close to the investigation.

The two women who reportedly gloated over Manchester bombing that killed 22 people, were placed into custody, according to the report.

Paris prosecutor's office has opened a terrorism probe on charges of criminal terrorist association, Xinhua news agency reported.

After a defence council held earlier on Wednesday, French president Emmanuel Macron said seeking to prolong emergency security rules for three months more until 1 November as part of the government's plan to tackle terrorism forces operating on French soil.

Macron also decided to create a coordination center for services engaged in the fight against terrorism at a defence council on 7 June.

"The terrorist threat carried by Islamic State remains at a very high level in France," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned after the security meeting at the Elysee Palace.

"The threat is based on the Islamic State incitement of its affiliates living in each country to commit isolated actions and on the infiltration into France or Europe of operational individuals to form terrorist cells," he told reporters.