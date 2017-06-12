France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show | Reuters

PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.According to two pollsters, his Republic On the Move (LREM) party and its ally Modem were set to win well over 400 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.

The two organisations along with others forecast he had won well over 30 percent of first round votes as voting closed.

A poll by Elabe put the number of seats at between 415 and 445, while a poll by Kantar Sofres put it at between 400 and 445.

A second round of voting will determine the actual number of seats Macron wins. The first round for the most part eliminates eliminates candidates who have gathered less than 12.5 percent of registered voters. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michel Rose and Sudip Kar-Gupta)

