You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. France's Le Pen says far-right National Front to be relaunched | Reuters

France's Le Pen says far-right National Front to be relaunched | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 08 2017 00:45:06 IST

PARIS France's far-right National Front must be relaunched, Marine Le Pen said on Sunday after conceding defeat to centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election .

"The National Front ... must deeply renew itself in order to rise to the historic opportunity and meet the French people's expectations," Le Pen said in a brief address to supporters shortly after initial projections were released.

"I will propose to start this deep transformation of our movement in order to make a new political force," she added. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 08, 2017 12:45 am | Updated Date: May 08, 2017 12:45 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 8SRH Vs MI
2May 9KXIP Vs KKR
3May 10GL Vs DD
4May 11MI Vs KXIP
5May 12DD Vs RPS
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores