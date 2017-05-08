France's Le Pen says far-right National Front to be relaunched | Reuters

PARIS France's far-right National Front must be relaunched, Marine Le Pen said on Sunday after conceding defeat to centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election .

"The National Front ... must deeply renew itself in order to rise to the historic opportunity and meet the French people's expectations," Le Pen said in a brief address to supporters shortly after initial projections were released.

"I will propose to start this deep transformation of our movement in order to make a new political force," she added. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

