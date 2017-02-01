France's Fillon says unfazed, waiting fake job probe to end | Reuters

PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Tuesday that he remained unfazed and confident while waiting for the end of a probe into allegations that his wife and children were paid hundreds of thousands euros for fake work."I'm confident, I'm unperturbed. I'm waiting for the end of this investigation," Fillon said at the beginning of a speech to a European business group in Paris, adding that he was the target of a professional slander operation.Fillon had been favourite to win the presidency for conservative party The Republicans until a week ago, but his campaign is now threatened and party grandees are considering a 'Plan B' without him.

