'France is your nation': Emmanuel Macron's video inviting Americans working on climate change resurfaces

"You were my guy," United States president Donald Trump told new French president Emmanuel Macron when they met for the first time in Brussels last month.

Little did Trump know that 'his guy' had blasted him in a video shared as part of his campaign on social media in the lead up to the French Presidential elections. Macron had a message for the American people, who are probably as tense right about now as the French president must have been before shaking hands with Trump.

In the video, shared in February, Macron invites American researchers, entrepreneurs and engineers working on climate change to come to France and join European and French researchers.

"Because here, you are welcome," he went on to say.

Macron's invitation and video has resurfaced amid reports of Trump deciding to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal. His offer does seem pragmatic as the threat of Trump fulfilling his election campaign promise – of withdrawing from the agreement – looms large.

"I do know how your new president, now, has decided to jeopardise your budget, your initiatives, as he is extremely sceptical about climate change," Macron said in the video.

This must have struck a chord with Americans, who know just how whimsical their president can be. His inability to tweet 'decipherable' words on the issue has only added to their anxiety.

"I have no doubt about climate change and how committed we have to be regarding this issue," Macron said in the video. The possibility of having a leader who knows what he is doing should be appealing enough for Americans to shift to France.

Macron's message for the French and European researchers was, "we will preserve our budget, reinforce our public and private investments in order to do more and accelerate our initiative to deliver in line with COP21."

For the Americans, he said, "it’s your nation and we like innovation. We want people working on climate change, energy, renewables and new technologies."

"France is your nation," he concluded.

It seems Trump’s friends and foes are all leaving him alone in terms of the Paris climate change deal. Russia and China have both committed to the deal ahead of Trump’s decision. Germany and China vowed on Thursday to expand their partnership, pledging to continue to fight climate change.

Forget other nations, his own states and cities have pledged to continue efforts to combat climate change.

Our advice: Haste to France, as long as the offer stands