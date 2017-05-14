Four dead in fire at Pemex pipeline after suspected theft - Pemex | Reuters

MEXICO CITY Four people died after suspected oil thieves caused a fire at a pipeline owned by state oil company Pemex in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, the company said Saturday.

Pemex brought the fire under control and has suspended pressure in the pipeline that transports oil from its Minatitlan refinery to Mexico City, the company said in a statement.

