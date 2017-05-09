Former U.S. official worried Russia could have blackmailed then-Trump aide Flynn | Reuters

WASHINGTON A former U.S. Department of Justice official testified on Monday that she had two meetings and one telephone call with White House officials about Michael Flynn when he was President Donald Trump's national security adviser.

Describing reports that Flynn had misrepresented his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the United States, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said in a Senate hearing she was concerned that "the national security adviser essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians."

