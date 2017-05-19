Former Senator Lieberman is front-runner for FBI post: Politico, CNN | Reuters

WASHINGTON Former Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman has emerged as the front-runner to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Politico and CNN reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Lieberman, who President Donald Trump interviewed on Wednesday, was the vice presidential running mate when Democrat Al Gore ran for the White House in 2000. A senior administration official told Reuters on Wednesday that Lieberman was one of the leading candidates to replace fired FBI chief James Comey.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

