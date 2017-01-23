Former President George H.W. Bush health improves, moving out of Houston ICU | Reuters

HOUSTON The health of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, 92, has improved and he will move out of the intensive care unit on Monday of a Houston hospital where he has been treated for more than a week for pneumonia, doctors said.Former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, has been discharged from the same hospital after being treated for bronchitis, doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital said at a news conference."He is a really strong person. He is not your average 92 year old," Dr. Amy Mynderse said of the former president. Doctors added he is expected to spend a few more days in the hospital.

Bush, who at 92 is the nation's oldest living ex-president, has been at Houston Methodist Hospital since Jan. 14 after experiencing shortness of breath.

Barbara Bush was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing, family spokesman Jim McGrath has said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas and the Houston bureau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.