Former defence minister AK Antony suffers minor brain haemorrhage, will undergo surgery in New Delhi

New Delhi: Former Defence Minister AK Antony will undergo surgery at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in New Delhi following a brain haemorrhage, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

Currently, the 76-year-old is undergoing conservative treatment as doctors needed time to decide on the next course of action.

Conservative management is a type of medical treatment defined by the avoidance of invasive measures such as surgery or other invasive procedures, usually with the intent to preserve function or body parts.

File image of former defence minister AK Antony. PTI

"There was a meeting of neurosurgeons and general surgeons today (Thursday) morning to decide on the surgery," said a hospital official.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to RML on Wednesday afternoon. "He was brought to the hospital in the afternoon. There is nothing to worry as it was a minor brain haemorrhage," said a doctor on the condition of anonymity.


Antony served two terms as Defence Minister and three times as Kerala Chief Minister.


