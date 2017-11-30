Former defence minister AK Antony suffers minor brain haemorrhage, will undergo surgery in New Delhi

New Delhi: Former Defence Minister AK Antony will undergo surgery at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in New Delhi following a brain haemorrhage, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

Currently, the 76-year-old is undergoing conservative treatment as doctors needed time to decide on the next course of action.

Conservative management is a type of medical treatment defined by the avoidance of invasive measures such as surgery or other invasive procedures, usually with the intent to preserve function or body parts.

"There was a meeting of neurosurgeons and general surgeons today (Thursday) morning to decide on the surgery," said a hospital official.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to RML on Wednesday afternoon. "He was brought to the hospital in the afternoon. There is nothing to worry as it was a minor brain haemorrhage," said a doctor on the condition of anonymity.

Antony served two terms as Defence Minister and three times as Kerala Chief Minister.