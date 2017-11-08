'For H1B workers, the uncertainty has never been worse': Cyrus Mehta

It's exactly a year since Donald Trump won the US Election 2016 against Hillary Clinton. In the 365 days that have passed, Trump's call to White America has sparked culture wars which have little to do with the messy and long drawn process of policy making. So is the case with the H1B visa. The Trump administration has used the quick and easy route to skewer the H1B visa which has come in for relentless attack from a powerful bureaucracy despite zero legislative action.

Top immigration lawyer Cyrus Mehta joins us for a chat on the status of the H1B workers who find themselves in the swirling eye of a political storm that's still got three years to go before we know what next for America's world view on immigration.

Mehta speaks on the following subjects in this conversation:

- What's changed for the H1B worker in America?

- Does the latest USCIS memo mean that extensions for H1B visas will also become tougher?

- With the number of requests for evidence (RFE) spiking, what does it mean for approval rates and timelines?

- What about the H4 visa? When are we likely to hear the Government's decision on that?

The transcript of the interview will be updated shortly.