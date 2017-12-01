Flynn prepared to testify Trump directed him to contact Russians: ABC | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, is prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with Russians when he was a presidential candidate, ABC News reported on Friday. Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court, where he’s expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan ErnstReuters has not verified the ABC News report, which cited a Flynn confidant.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.