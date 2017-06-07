Five suspects arrested following attacks in Tehran - head of police | Reuters

LONDON Five suspects have been arrested in Tehran, the city's police chief said on Wednesday, following two attacks that killed at least 12 people.

"After the attack in the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, five suspects were arrested by the police … They are under investigation," Hossein Sajedinia was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Larry King)

