You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Iran terror attack: Five attackers were with Islamic State in Mosul and Raqa, reveals intelligence ministry

Iran terror attack: Five attackers were with Islamic State in Mosul and Raqa, reveals intelligence ministry

WorldAFPJun, 08 2017 17:00:51 IST

Tehran: The five men who carried out twin attacks in Tehran were Iranians who joined the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria before returning last summer, the intelligence ministry said on Thursday.

Police officers control scene after terror attacks in Tehran. AP

Police officers control scene after terror attacks in Tehran. AP

"The five known terrorists... after joining the Daesh (IS) terrorist group, left the country and participated in crimes carried out by this terrorist group in Mosul and Raqa," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement indicates only five people carried out yesterday's twin attacks, rather than six originally reported.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:00 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores