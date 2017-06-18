Five injured in clashes ahead of Nepal local body polls as agitating RJP burns election material

Kathmandu: Five persons were injured when police fired rubber bullets to disperse supporters of agitating Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) in southern Nepal.

The clash ensued after RJP cadres torched election materials belonging to main Opposition CPN-UML in Nawalparasi district on Saturday.

According to Chief District Officer Uday Bahadur Rana, police opened five rounds of rubber bullets and four shells of tear gas to contain the clash.

Among the injured, four are RJP cadres and one is an assistant sub inspector.

Nearly 20 people were arrested in connection with the incident. The injured are receiving treatment at a district hospital.

However, the situation has returned to normal and various political parties and independent candidates are filing nomination papers for the 28 June local body polls.