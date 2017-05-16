Singapore: Fire breaks out at Changi Airport, flights delayed

Singapore: A fire broke out on Tuesday at Singapore Changi Airport, causing the closure of a terminal and lengthy delays as passengers and flights were moved, officials said.

The airport said smoke began issuing from air vents in Terminal 2 and an evacuation of the terminal was begun.

It said the fire occurred in a room housing air conditioning equipment and was being investigated.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said firefighters arrived within minutes and put out a small fire. Three people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The airport said flights were moved to another terminal, resulting in significant delays.

Flight operations at the terminal gradually resumed after 10 pm, it said.

"Changi Airport will do its very best and work through the night to clear the backlog of delayed flights," it said.

A record 58.7 million passengers used the airport's three terminals in 2016. A new terminal is to be opened later this year.