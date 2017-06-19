Fire at French nuclear reactor extinguished, EDF says | Reuters

PARIS A fire that broke out on the roof of a nuclear reactor at the Bugey plant in central-eastern France has been extinguished, operator EDF said on Monday, citing fire brigade officials.

The fire began at the plant's nuclear reactor number 5, some 35 kilometers from the city of Lyon, nuclear regulator ASN said earlier in a statement.

EDF said in a separate statement there were no injuries or fatalities, while safety body IRSN said on Twitter that sensors had not picked up any increase in radiation. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Callus)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.