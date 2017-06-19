Finsbury Park mosque incident treated as terror attack, extra officers deployed in area: Police

The attack outside Finsbury Park mosque has been treated as a terror attack, Neil Basu, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Metropolitan police said. "We should all stand together against extremists," Basu added.

"This was an attack on London and all Londoners," police say after one man died in #FinsburyPark attackhttps://t.co/er48R7bIEupic.twitter.com/0cQQiJWOta — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 19, 2017

Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London, Cressida Dick stated, “My thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and with all those who were injured."

Dick further added that more officers will be deployed, if needed: “Extra officers are on duty in the area to help reassure the local community. They will be there for as long as they are needed."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also supported the deployment of extra officers, stating that extra police would be present to reassure communities, particularly those observing Ramadan, as per BBC.

Khan added that the attack appears to be on a specific community, like attacks in Manchester, Westminster, and London Bridge.

A van was rammed into pedestrians near a mosque in north London. The incident has been investigated by counter-terrorism officers, as per the police on Monday. One man was killed in the attack and eight people were hospitalised.

The driver of the van has been detained and arrested.

An eyewitness, Abdul Rahman, recounts the attack: "When the guy came out from his van he wanted to escape, run away and he was saying 'I want to kill Muslims. 'I want to kill Muslims,' as reported by BBC.

The Guardian reported that the attacks came during the holy month of Ramadan, when numerous Muslims gather at the Finsbury Park area which has two mosques.