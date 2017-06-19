Finsbury Park Mosque attack: Theresa May condemns 'sickening' incident, says attacker acted alone

Theresa May condemned the attacks on Muslims outside Finsbury Park Mosque on Monday calling it "sickening."

While speaking at Downing Street, after chairing a meeting with the government's Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall, May said: "hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed". She also confirmed that police investigating into the matter believed that the attacker acted alone.

"Hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed" - Theresa May responds to #FinsburyPark attack https://t.co/3A5ouLb4Phpic.twitter.com/LH6iJUZD8P — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 19, 2017

She added the attack on Muslims was as insidious and destructive to British values as the other recent terror attacks that were motivated by Islamic hatred.

While saying that the investigation was on, she said, "We will stop at nothing."

On Monday midnight, worshippers outside Finsbury Park Mosque were run over by a van. The victims were helping an unwell elderly man when the driver swerved the van towards them.

Locals then pounced on the driver and pinned him down while waiting for the police to arrive. Eyewitnesses said the driver was screaming, "All Muslims, I want to kill all Muslims."

Theresa May's prompt response to the tragedy is in contrast to her evasions after the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. The Independent reported that Theresa May finally met the victims' families on Sunday at Downing Street.

Before that, she faced criticism for avoiding locals during her visit to the 24-storey tower on Thursday.

With inputs from agencies