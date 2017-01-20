Explosive targeting Boston police car detonates without injuries - CBS | Reuters

BOSTON An explosive device thrown under a Boston police cruiser on Friday morning detonated without causing any injuries, according to a CBS News report.A Boston Police Department spokeswoman confirmed that the city's bomb squad was investigating an explosion in South Boston and that there were no injuries, but she declined to elaborate. CBS reported that injuries were averted when an officer quickly moved a cruiser parked near a police station after a passerby threw an explosive device under the vehicle.

Police have not made any arrests, according to CBS.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von Ahn)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.