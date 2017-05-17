Expansion of ban on larger electronics on airlines likely - U.S. | Reuters

You are here:
WASHINGTON U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is "likely," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

DHS spokesman David Lapan declined to offer guidance on when a decision on an expansion would be made but reiterated it was likely the restrictions would be expanded. He also said any expansion could affect international airports outside of Europe.

