Expansion of ban on larger electronics on airlines likely - U.S. | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is "likely," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

DHS spokesman David Lapan declined to offer guidance on when a decision on an expansion would be made but reiterated it was likely the restrictions would be expanded. He also said any expansion could affect international airports outside of Europe.

