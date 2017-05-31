Exact target of Kabul attack unclear, says German foreign ministry | Reuters

BERLIN Germany does not yet know whether its embassy in Afghanistan was the target of an attack near the building in Kabul which killed at least 80 people on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"We cannot say yet exactly what the attack was directed against, the explosion was in the diplomatic quarter," the spokeswoman told reporters, adding two German embassy employees had been injured and an Afghan security guard killed.

"We don't yet have a complete picture ... we have no claim of responsibility, we cannot say for sure how this attack happened and against whom it was directed," she added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)

