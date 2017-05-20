Ex-FBI chief Comey to testify to Senate panel in public session | Reuters

WASHINGTON Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump last week amid an agency probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election, has agreed to testify before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee at a public hearing, the committee said in a statement on Friday.

The hearing will be scheduled after the May 29 Memorial Day holiday, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

