EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier hopes for 'constructive' Brexit talks

WorldAFPJun, 19 2017 15:16:21 IST

Brussels: The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday said he hoped for a "constructive" start to Brexit talks with Britain as formal negotiations began in Brussels.

File image of EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. AP

"I hope that today we can identify priorities and a timetable that would allow me to report to the (EU summit) later this week that we had a constructive opening of the negotiations," the Frenchman said as he greeted Britain's Brexit minister David Davis.

Davis said: "We are starting this negotiation in a positive and constructive tone determined to build a strong and special partnership with our allies in the European Union."


