Emmanuel Macron comments on viral handshake with Donald Trump; calls it a moment of truth

May, 28 2017

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron says his now famous white-knuckle handshake showdown with US counterpart Donald Trump was "a moment of truth" designed to show that he's no pushover.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. AP

Macron told a Sunday newspaper in France that "my handshake with him, it wasn't innocent."

"One must show that you won't make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicise things, either,"    Macron added.

Macron's office confirmed to The Associated Press the veracity of the president's comments in Le Journal du Dimanche.

At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white.

The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more.

Both their jaws seemed to clench.


Published Date: May 28, 2017 06:56 pm | Updated Date: May 28, 2017 06:56 pm

