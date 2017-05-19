Watch: Elon Musk's 'The Boring Company'

Disgruntled by the “soul-destroying traffic”, serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sent out a couple of tweets last December. What started as musings on twitter, ended up as a full blown startup aptly named ‘The Boring Company’. On 17 May, their official website released a FAQ page giving more details of the goals that the company wishes to accomplish. According to Musk, the solution to reduce traffic congestion was to go three dimensional with the traffic. It would mean having flying cars, but what about malfunctioning cars that could fall on those still rooted to the ground? Musk's solution? To go underground and build tunnels.

Currently making tunnels is very expensive, with some projects costing as much was $1 billion per mile. And with the current technology, Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) work at a snail’s pace. Musk plans to significantly bring the cost and time down to build tunnels.

Since the company’s introduction there were speculations if these tunnels could be used for hyper loops as well. It is mentioned on the website that with addition of vacuum shells these tunnels can be used to transport hyper loop pods as well.