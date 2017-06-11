Eleven dead, hundreds escape in Congo jail attack | Reuters

You are here:
Jun, 11 2017

KINSHASA At least 11 people were killed and 930 prisoners escaped on Sunday when unidentified assailants stormed a jail in the Democratic Republic of Congo's northeastern town of Beni, the provincial governor said.

North Kivu's governor Julien Paluku said in a statement that the assailants used heavy weapons, killing eight prison guards in Beni, where several militia are known to operate. A curfew is now in place, he added.

(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 11:15 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 11:15 pm

