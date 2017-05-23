Election Commission reschedules Rajya Sabha polls in Goa, Gujarat, West Bengal 'indefinitely'

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha elections in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal have been postponed indefinitely by the Election Commission, an official statement said on Monday without giving any reason for the move. The poll was earlier scheduled to take place on 8 June.

An official statement from the poll panel on Monday withdrew an earlier statement announcing the election dates.

The commission said it will announce a programme for holding "Biennial Election to Council of States from Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal in due course."

An official spokesperson of the Election Commission is quoted as saying in DNA, "The presidential elections may coincide with the schedule of the biennial elections. In view of the fact the secretaries of legislative assemblies are notified as returning officers for the biennial elections to council of states, they are also to be appointed as assistant returning officers for the presidential elections."

Rajya Sabha members whose terms come to an end in July and August include Shantaram Naik from Goa; Ahmed Patel and Smriti Irani from Gujarat; and Sitaram Yechury, Derek O'Brien and Sukhendu Shekhar Roy from West Bengal.

Naik's term ends on 28 July, while the terms of the other members from Gujarat and West Bengal end on 18 August.

The announcement comes ahead of the Presidential election, due in July and the EVM hackathon which is to start on 3 June.

The panel has also written to Chief Electoral Officers of five states where elections were concluded recently on the EVM hackathon planned next month.

With inputs from IANS