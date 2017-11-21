Egypt's Sisi to meet Lebanon's Hariri on Tuesday - Egypt presidency | Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will meet Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanese prime minister on Nov. 4, on Tuesday, the presidency said on Monday. Hariri has since Saturday been in Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron, and has said he will return to Lebanon by Wednesday for the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

