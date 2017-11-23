Egypt's prime minister to seek medical care in Germany - cabinet | Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail will travel to Germany on Thursday for medical treatment and surgery and is expected to be there for three weeks, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday. Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail attends a ceremony in Cairo, Egypt, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh It did not specify the condition he would be treated for. The cabinet spokesman said the presidency would choose someone to perform the premier’s duties in Ismail’s absence.

