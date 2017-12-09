Egypt's Coptic Church rejects meeting with U.S.'s Pence over Jerusalem move | Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Coptic Church has rejected a meeting requested by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his visit later this month in protest against Washington’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, MENA state news agency reported on Saturday. The Church “excused itself from hosting Mike Pence” when he visits Egypt, citing President Donald Trump’s decision “at an unsuitable time and without consideration for the feelings of millions of people”, MENA said.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.