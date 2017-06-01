You are here:
  Egyptian court sentences man to death for child's rape | Reuters

Egyptian court sentences man to death for child's rape | Reuters

Jun, 01 2017

CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced a man to death on Thursday for raping a 20-month-old girl, in a case that sparked widespread public outrage, judicial sources told Reuters.The victim's mother accused a 35-year-old man of kidnapping and raping her daughter, causing heavy bleeding. The authorities arrested the defendant in March.

A criminal court in the Nile Delta province of Dakahlia recommended the death penalty in April and referred the case to the top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for a non-binding but legally required opinion.

The defendant may appeal the verdict to the Court of Cassation, the country's top court, which may uphold it or order a retrial.

"I hope the verdict is upheld so that society is assured that deterrence exists," the victim's lawyer, Tarek al-Awady, told Reuters. (Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)

Published Date: Jun 01, 2017

