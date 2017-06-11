Egypt says will retain administration of Red Sea islands after Saudi transfer | Reuters

CAIRO Egypt will maintain administrative control over two Red Sea islands it is looking to transfer to Saudi Arabia, according to a government report advising parliament on the terms of the agreement.

Parliament on Sunday began discussions of the controversial transfer of the two islands, Tiran and Sanafir, to Saudi Arabia. The accord has been the subject of an ongoing court dispute and has led to rare street protests.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Giles Elgood)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.