You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Egypt says will retain administration of Red Sea islands after Saudi transfer | Reuters

Egypt says will retain administration of Red Sea islands after Saudi transfer | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 11 2017 22:00:38 IST

CAIRO Egypt will maintain administrative control over two Red Sea islands it is looking to transfer to Saudi Arabia, according to a government report advising parliament on the terms of the agreement.

Parliament on Sunday began discussions of the controversial transfer of the two islands, Tiran and Sanafir, to Saudi Arabia. The accord has been the subject of an ongoing court dispute and has led to rare street protests.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Giles Elgood)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 10:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 10:00 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 12SL Vs PAK
2Jun 14ENG Vs B2
3Jun 15BAN Vs B1
4Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores