Egypt military carries out air strikes in area of Sinai mosque attack: security sources | Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s military has begun conducting air strikes around the area of North Sinai where a deadly mosque attack that killed more than 230 occurred on Friday, security sources and eyewitnesses said. The strikes have been concentrated in several mountainous areas surrounding Al Rawdah mosque where militants are believed to be hiding out, the security sources said.
Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 11:02 pm | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017 11:02 pm