Egypt health ministry says large number of children amongst victims of gun attack on Christians | Reuters

CAIRO An Egyptian heath ministry official said on state television that a large number of children were amongst the victims of a gun attack on Christians in Minya earlier on Friday.

Gunmen attacked vehicles taking a group of Coptic Christians to a monastery in southern Egypt, killing at least 26 people and wounding 25 others.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Amina Ismail)

