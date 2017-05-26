You are here:
  3. Egypt health ministry says large number of children amongst victims of gun attack on Christians | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 26 2017 21:53:19 IST

CAIRO An Egyptian heath ministry official said on state television that a large number of children were amongst the victims of a gun attack on Christians in Minya earlier on Friday.

Gunmen attacked vehicles taking a group of Coptic Christians to a monastery in southern Egypt, killing at least 26 people and wounding 25 others.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Amina Ismail)

Published Date: May 26, 2017 09:53 pm | Updated Date: May 26, 2017 09:53 pm

