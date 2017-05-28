Egypt Coptic Christian attack: Survivors tell of horror during assault on bus by Islamic State militants

Egypt: Video interviews with survivors of a deadly attack by Islamic militants on a bus taking Egyptian Christians to a remote desert monastery are painting a picture of untold horror, with children hiding under their seats to escape gunfire.

The videos surfaced on social media networks on Sunday, two days after 29 were killed in the attack on a desert route south of the capital. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday.

One survivor, a small boy who is possibly six, said his mother pushed him under her seat and covered him with a bag.

A young woman speaking from her hospital bed said the assailants ordered the women to surrender their jewelry and money.