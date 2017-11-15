Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes South Korea; no casualty reported

Seoul, South Korea: A rare 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit South Korea's southeast Wednesday afternoon, the second most powerful quake on record, in a country that seldom experiences significant tremors.

The quake, which was felt across much of the country including in the capital Seoul, struck at the shallow depth of nine kilometres (six miles) near the southeastern industrial city of Pohang at around 2:30 pm (0530 GMT), the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The Korean peninsula rarely has to worry about significant quakes.

But seismic activity is closely monitored because a spike in activity is often the first indication that North Korea has carried out a nuclear test.

The South Korean port city of Pohang is home to the headquarters of Posco — the country's top, and the world's fourth largest, steelmaker. No immediate damage was reported in the firm's steel mills.

Photos and video footage sent to local TV stations showed crumbled street walls and furniture violently shaking inside people's homes and people rushing out of buildings in panic.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.