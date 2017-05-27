Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Turkey, no casualties or damage: CNN Turk | Reuters

ANKARA An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Turkey's Manisa province east of the Aegean coastal city of Izmir on Saturday, broadcaster CNN Turk said, adding that initial reports showed no casualties or damage.

The earthquake hit the Saruhanli district of Manisa at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) and the effects were felt in neighboring towns and cities as well, it said.

Kerem Kinik, the head of Turkey's Red Crescent relief organization, said on Twitter that the disaster coordination center was carrying out evaluations. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake had struck at 16:53 GMT. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Gareth Jones)

