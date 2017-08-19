Earthquake measuring 6.4 on Richter Scale hits Fiji; no tsunami warnings issued

You are here:
Aug, 19 2017

Wellington: A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji on Saturday, United Sates seismologists said, but it was considerably deep and there were no reports of damage or injury.

The offshore quake hit at 3 pm (0200 GMT) and was centred around 287 kilometres east of Suva, at a depth of 538 kilometres, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any warnings.

The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates.


